Forecasters warn of a sharp change in weather conditions
On Wednesday, May 22, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula. In the evening, short-term precipitation is possible in some parts of the peninsula. The northeast wind will prevail. The air temperature at night will be +12 +16°, during the day +20 +25°, according to the National Hydrometeorology Service.
Forecasters predict occasional precipitation on May 22-23 in mountainous and foothill areas, and from May 24 to May 27 in other selected areas. In some places, precipitation will be torrential, hail will fall, and there is a chance of snow in the highlands.
Starting from the daytime hours of May 24 to the middle of the day on May 26, in some places the easterly wind speed will reach 23-28 m/s. An increase in water content is expected in the Kura, Araz, Ganykh and Gabyrry rivers.
Short-term floods and mudslides are expected in the mountains of the Greater and Lesser Caucasus, the Lankaran-Astara zone.
It should be noted that on the website of the National Hydrometeorology Service, an alert about precipitation and windy weather in the coming days is marked in red, which means a warning about extreme risks caused by storms and hurricanes.
- 21 May 2024, 16:48
The incident occurred near the former line of contact of troops on the territory of the village of Hasangaya in the Terter region, the joint statement of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan and the National Mine Clearance Agency (ANAMA) said.
- 21 May 2024, 13:32
Over the past day, the police have seized 46 kg of drugs from illegal trafficking.
- 21 May 2024, 12:11
Students from the Heydar Aliyev Modern Educational Complex (MTK) participated in an engaging panel discussion with Bakcell, the biggest private telecommunication company in the country. The roundtable discussion on "The Role of Innovation and Artificial Intelligence in Education" was attended by Bakcell CEO Klaus Mueller, MTK CEO Aygun Mikayilova, and school students. An interesting discussion on the role of innovation and cutting-edge technologies in modern education was held.
The State Committee on Family, Women, and Children's of Azerbaijan Issues has released its annual report for the year 2023, shedding light on the state of domestic violence within the nation. While the report indicates a slight decrease in the number of reported cases compared to the previous year, concerns persist regarding the prevalence and impact of such incidents.
