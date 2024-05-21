Visit of the Commander of the Turkish Ground Forces
Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Turkish Armed Forces, Selcuk Bayraktaroglu.
According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense, prospects for the development of cooperation in the military, military-technical fields and issues of regional security were discussed at the meeting.
The Turkish delegation also met with the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Kerim Valiyev, and Advisor to the Minister of Defense, Bakhtiyar Ersay.
In addition, the Turkish military met with the Deputy Minister of Defense, Commander of the Azerbaijani Ground Forces Hikmet Mirzoyev.
At the meeting, the importance of holding joint military exercises in order to improve the professionalism of the military personnel of both countries and exchange of experience was emphasized, and a detailed exchange of views took place on a number of other issues.ст
- 21 May 2024, 21:39
On May 21, President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky called President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
- 21 May 2024, 17:29
Imran Gurbanov, a local activist of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) has been detained in the Sharur district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR), the head of the Nakhchivan regional PFPA organization, Yashar Bagirsoy told Turan.
On Tuesday, May 21, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani. According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Bayramov expressed his deep condolences over the deaths of the president, Foreign Minister and other officials of Iran as a result of the helicopter crash.
- 21 May 2024, 15:56
On May 21, the Sabail District Court of Baku extended the term of pre-trial detention of Aziz Orujev, head of “Kanal 13” Internet television, and Shamo Eminov, an employee of this media structure, for another month, relatives of journalists told Turan. According to them, appeals will be filed against the court's decisions.
