Visit of the Commander of the Turkish Ground Forces

Visit of the Commander of the Turkish Ground Forces

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Turkish Armed Forces, Selcuk Bayraktaroglu.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense, prospects for the development of cooperation in the military, military-technical fields and issues of regional security were discussed at the meeting.

The Turkish delegation also met with the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Kerim Valiyev, and Advisor to the Minister of Defense, Bakhtiyar Ersay.

In addition, the Turkish military met with the Deputy Minister of Defense, Commander of the Azerbaijani Ground Forces Hikmet Mirzoyev.

At the meeting, the importance of holding joint military exercises in order to improve the professionalism of the military personnel of both countries and exchange of experience was emphasized, and a detailed exchange of views took place on a number of other issues.ст