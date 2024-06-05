PFPA activist Mehman Aliyev went on hunger strike in jail
Mehman Aliyev, a member of the opposition Popular Front Party, who was arrested on charges of drug trafficking, went on a hunger strike in jail. He is protesting against torture during detention and unjustified criminal prosecution. On June 4, lawyer Fahraddin Mehdiyev visited Aliyev in Baku pre-trial detention center-1. According to him, Aliyev began a hunger strike on June 1. He announced this on June 4 by phone to his family.
According to the activist's father, Aydin Aliyev, his son told about the beating in the police after his arrest. The man also said that relatives are not allowed to meet with Mehman. The lawyer called the ban "illegal and unjustified" and filed a complaint with the prosecutor's office regarding the torture of his client.
In turn, the Penitentiary Service stated that Aliyev had not officially informed the leadership of the pre-trial detention center about the hunger strike, and a meeting with relatives was prohibited by the investigator. The activist's father denied any involvement of his son in drugs. According to him, the real reason for the arrest is the release by him of a video of an attempt to detain his relative Ali Isayev in Shirvan on May 22. This video captures how policemen in civilian clothes tried to get Isayev into a car , and Isayev shouted that they want to slander him and cut his hands. "My son accidentally witnessed this incident and began filming and then distributed the video. For this, he was accused of distributing drugs," the father of the arrested man said.
Mehman Aliyev was charged under Article 234.4.3 (large-scale drug trafficking) of the Criminal Code, which provides for imprisonment from 5 to 12 years.
*On May 24, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced the detention of a person who had previously injured himself while trying to detain him in the city of Shirvan. Another person was detained with him. These are Isayev Ali, born in 1987, and Aliyev Mehman, born in 1983.
According to the Interior Ministry, heroin in large quantities was found and seized from them.
On June 5, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Acting President of Iran Mohammad Mohber had a telephone conversation. Aliyev confirmed his commitment to the agreements reached at the last meeting with the late Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, the press service of the head of Azerbaijan.
The case of the arrested first-group disabled person, Famil Khalilov, and his health were the subject of discussions at a meeting of human rights defenders with diplomats of European countries at the office of the European Union in Baku. The meeting was attended by Rufat Safarov, Fuad Hasanov, and Khalilov's wife. The staff of the EU mission, the embassies of Germany, France and the Netherlands were informed about the situation.
- 5 June 2024, 17:08
On Wednesday, the Baku Court of Appeal considered two complaints by Tofig Yagublu, a member of the coordination center of the National Council of Democratic Forces (NCDF) and the “Musavat” party, against the extension of arrest and refusal to transfer to house arrest. Both complaints were dismissed, Yagublu’s daughter Nigar Khazi said. According to her, during the meeting, Yagublu severely criticized the judges and the ruling regime. The cases were considered under the chairmanship of judges Zaur Huseynov and Murad Mammadov.
The health of Famil Khalilov, a paralyzed activist, a first-group disabled person, worsened in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1. He is not allowed to meet with his loved ones, said the wife of the activist Kichikhanym Khalilova. Khalilov can only contact his family by phone. Today he called his wife and said that he felt sick last night. He is being held in a cell with 8 other prisoners. At night, his temperature rose and he suffered from body ache. There is a process of rotting on his hands and ears," the wife said, noting that no help is provided to him in the medical unit.
