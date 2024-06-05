U.S. and EU Will 'Act In Concert' To To Seize Russian Assets To Help Ukraine
The United States said Tuesday it expected to act in concert with its European and other allies on the seizure of Russian sovereign assets to be transferred to help with Ukraine’s reconstruction and recovery from the harm caused by Russia’s invasion, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"The Secretary [of State] has made quite clear that we have been given those authorities and we plan to use them," State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing when asked by TURAN about recent congressional calls on the Biden administration to swiftly implement the REPO Act (a bipartisan piece of legislation signed into law ordering the seizure of Russian sovereign assets held in the U.S.) to support Ukraine.
The spokesperson went on to explain, "As I think you know, the vast majority of the frozen Russian assets are not held in the United States. They’re held in European countries. So for this action to be as effective as possible, it’s important that we act in concert with our allies, and we are in consultation with our European allies about the best way to do that possible."
Early this week, U.S. Congress Foreign Affairs Committee leaders sent a letter to both Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urging for the swift and full implementation of the REPO Act.
"Swift action to launch the new reporting requirements will also help further our common objective of clearly identifying and reporting all available assets as a first step toward their transfer, seizure, or confiscation to vest in the new Ukraine Support Fund," reads the letter.
"By proceeding in this manner deliberately and quickly, we also ensure that the U.S. Government is protecting U.S. taxpayer interests by using Russian money first to compensate Ukraine for the damages Russian President Vladimir Putin has and continues to inflict upon Ukraine due to Russian illegal aggression," the lawmakers went on to add.
On June 5, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Acting President of Iran Mohammad Mohber had a telephone conversation. Aliyev confirmed his commitment to the agreements reached at the last meeting with the late Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, the press service of the head of Azerbaijan.
The case of the arrested first-group disabled person, Famil Khalilov, and his health were the subject of discussions at a meeting of human rights defenders with diplomats of European countries at the office of the European Union in Baku. The meeting was attended by Rufat Safarov, Fuad Hasanov, and Khalilov's wife. The staff of the EU mission, the embassies of Germany, France and the Netherlands were informed about the situation.
- 5 June 2024, 17:08
On Wednesday, the Baku Court of Appeal considered two complaints by Tofig Yagublu, a member of the coordination center of the National Council of Democratic Forces (NCDF) and the “Musavat” party, against the extension of arrest and refusal to transfer to house arrest. Both complaints were dismissed, Yagublu’s daughter Nigar Khazi said. According to her, during the meeting, Yagublu severely criticized the judges and the ruling regime. The cases were considered under the chairmanship of judges Zaur Huseynov and Murad Mammadov.
The health of Famil Khalilov, a paralyzed activist, a first-group disabled person, worsened in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1. He is not allowed to meet with his loved ones, said the wife of the activist Kichikhanym Khalilova. Khalilov can only contact his family by phone. Today he called his wife and said that he felt sick last night. He is being held in a cell with 8 other prisoners. At night, his temperature rose and he suffered from body ache. There is a process of rotting on his hands and ears," the wife said, noting that no help is provided to him in the medical unit.
