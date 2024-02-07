  • contact.az Contact
  PFPA announced its refusal to recognize the results of the February 7 elections
PFPA announced its refusal to recognize the results of the February 7 elections

PFPA announced its refusal to recognize the results of the February 7 elections

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

PFPA announced its refusal to recognize the results of the February 7 elections

The Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) announced that it does not recognize the results of the early presidential elections on February 7.

The party’s statement recalls that it boycotted these elections due to the lack of conditions for fair political competition, the government’s policy of suppressing citizens’ freedoms, and repression against government critics and journalists.

As the document further states, the elections on February 7 were not a real expression of the will of the people, since they took place in an atmosphere of complete absence of competition, total suppression of rights and freedoms, and an atmosphere of fear and threats.

“The announced results do not reflect the will of the people and are illegitimate,” the document further states.

The Popular Front Party states that it will use all constitutional means to achieve free and fair elections.

 

Politics

