The turnout in the presidential elections was 76.73%
In the presidential elections on February 7, voter turnout was 76.73%, CEC representative Farid Orujov said at a briefing.
In particular, 4 million 971 thousand 32 voters voted.
- 7 February 2024 22:07
- 7 February 2024, 23:38
In the early presidential elections in Azerbaijan on February 7, according to preliminary data, the current head of state Ilham Aliyev is in the lead.
- 7 February 2024, 22:07
The Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) announced that it does not recognize the results of the early presidential elections on February 7.
- 7 February 2024, 21:20
The Musavat party has published a preliminary conclusion on the early presidential elections in Azerbaijan that took place on February 7.
- 7 February 2024, 20:38
The current President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, according to the exit-poll results, gains more than 90 percent of the votes in the presidential elections.
