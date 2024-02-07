  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Sunny110 C
  • Thursday, 8 February 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(9 hours ago)
A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

The turnout in the presidential elections was 76.73%

In the presidential elections on February 7, voter turnout was 76.73%, CEC representative Farid Orujov said at a briefing.

In particular, 4 million 971 thousand 32 voters voted.

Leave a review

Politics

Azərbaycanla sərhəddə təxribat ola bilər? – İlham İsmayıl Çətin sualda


Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line