Photo reporter Ahmed Mukhtar arrested for 20 days

Photo reporter Ahmed Mukhtar, detained last Friday simultaneously with Meydan TV journalists, was sentenced to 20 days of administrative arrest on December 8.

He was found guilty under Art. 510 (petty hooliganism) and 535.1 (non-submission to the police) of the code of administrative offenses. This was reported by fellow journalists.

In addition to Mukhtar, a number of persons not related to Meydan TV were also brought to the police - animal rights activist Kamran Mammadli, sports journalist Rashid Ergyun and Elnur Jebrailzade.

The last three were with the arrested journalists at the time of their arrest.

In addition to them, several more people were detained along with Meydan TV employees. All were released after holding for a day.

Kamran Mammadli stated that he was beaten by the police and tortured with a stun gun.