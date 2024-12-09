Ahmed Mukhtar
Photo reporter Ahmed Mukhtar arrested for 20 days
Photo reporter Ahmed Mukhtar, detained last Friday simultaneously with Meydan TV journalists, was sentenced to 20 days of administrative arrest on December 8.
He was found guilty under Art. 510 (petty hooliganism) and 535.1 (non-submission to the police) of the code of administrative offenses. This was reported by fellow journalists.
In addition to Mukhtar, a number of persons not related to Meydan TV were also brought to the police - animal rights activist Kamran Mammadli, sports journalist Rashid Ergyun and Elnur Jebrailzade.
The last three were with the arrested journalists at the time of their arrest.
In addition to them, several more people were detained along with Meydan TV employees. All were released after holding for a day.
Kamran Mammadli stated that he was beaten by the police and tortured with a stun gun.
Politics
-
- 12 December 2024, 01:07
Official Baku condemned and rejected the allegations made in the statement by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on the human rights situation in Azerbaijan.
-
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday issued a statement on escalating crackdown on Azerbaijani civil society and media, urging authorities in Baku to release all those unjustly detained, cease its crackdown, and fulfill the commitments, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 11 December 2024, 18:04
A charter flight operated by Enter Air departed from Yerevan to Baku on Wednesday evening, according to Armenian media citing data from Flightradar24. At Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport, Sputnik Armenia reported that this was a charter flight.
-
- 11 December 2024, 17:41
On Wednesday, a group of famous footballers arrived in Baku. Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba visited several public and cultural sites in the capital and took part in a meeting with football fans at the Crystal Hall.
Leave a review