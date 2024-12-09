'Xalqbank' increases authorized capital by more than AZN 50 million

'Xalqbank' increased its authorized capital by 13.9 %, or AZN 50.82 million, from AZN 364.77 million to AZN 415.6 million.

This was reported in the state register of commercial organizations of the state tax service under the Ministry of Economy.

According to the information, to increase capital, the par value of 3.63 million outstanding shares of the bank was raised from AZN 100.48 to AZN 114.48.