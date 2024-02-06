PPFA activist beaten in police custody

Elnur Hasanov, a member of the Party of People's Front of Azerbaijan (PPFA) under arrest, was subjected to physical pressure.

The PPFA told Turan that Hasanov, held in Baku pre-trial detention centre, was taken to the Khatai district police department of Baku on 25 January.

"There he was beaten up gratuitously by four police officers. The next day he was taken back to the pre-trial detention centre," the PPFA said.

Lawyer Neymat Kerimli said that the defence will file a complaint with the prosecutor's office. The Interior Ministry could not be reached for comment.

Recall that Hasanov was arrested on 28 November on charges of drug trafficking (Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code). He denies the charge and believes that the real reason for his arrest is his criticism of the actions of the traffic police.