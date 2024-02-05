The veteran complains, YASHAT is ready to solve the problem
Veteran of the 44-day Patriotic War, Elnur Bagirov, has voiced his dissatisfaction with his current living conditions, citing difficulties in repairing his house due to the injuries sustained during the conflict. Bagirov, who has been assigned a disability of the 3rd Group, emphasized that the compensation provided by the state, totaling 700 manat, is insufficient for the necessary repairs. At 30 years old, he finds himself unable to work due to his war-related injuries.
In an attempt to address his concerns, Bagirov staged a protest in front of the YASHAT Foundation, seeking assistance for the repair of his house. Despite multiple appeals to the foundation, he claims to have received no help.
In response to queries from Turan, the YASHAT Foundation acknowledged Bagirov's status as a 3rd group War Invalid and stated that he is eligible for support from the foundation. The organization directed Bagirov to utilize the official channels for assistance, either through the yashat.gov.az website or by contacting the foundation's call center at 81 10.
The YASHAT Foundation clarified that it conducts citizen receptions five days a week, from 09:00 to 18:00, to register appeals and address concerns. They noted that Bagirov had participated in such meetings on various occasions, and the foundation staff had responded to his queries. The most recent meeting took place on February 2, 2024, at approximately 10:00. The foundation assured that Bagrov's appeal would be duly considered and addressed.
For transparency, the YASHAT Foundation highlighted that detailed reports on the funds expended can be accessed on the official website (https://yashat.gov.az/report/tableau) under the "Reports" section.
6 February 2024, 15:52
6 February 2024, 15:16
6 February 2024, 14:27
6 February 2024, 13:02
