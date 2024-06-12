Presentation of Japanese Embassy's drinking water supply project in Dashkesan region
On June 11, a presentation ceremony was held in Dashkesan region on the Khoshbulag village water supply project implemented within the framework of the Japanese government's "Grant Assistance for Public and People's Safety and Security" program.
The ceremony was attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Azerbaijan Watanabe Katsuya, acting head of Dashkesan executive authority Vugar Mammadov, as well as representatives of the beneficiary organisation (Ganja Regional Women's Center Public Association).
Within the framework of the project, a water intake point, a water reservoir, a water pipeline (6148 meters), 3 distributors and 4 springs were constructed. The Government of Japan provided a grant of $ 85,821 for this project.
As of today, the total number of projects implemented under this program in Azerbaijan is 286 and the total amount of grants exceeded $ 24,070,000.
These grant programs represent economic assistance in the form of small projects that improve the social welfare of the population of Azerbaijan, the Embassy of Japan in Baku says.
