Azerbaijan toughens fines for improper car parking
On 12 June, the Legal Policy Committee of the Milli Majlis discussed amendments to the Law "On Road Traffic".
The amendments impose a number of restrictions and toughen penalties for some offences.
Thus, it is forbidden to transport passengers on small electric cars with engine power not more than 1 kW and they are obliged to park in certain places, not to exceed the speed of 20 kilometres per hour on bicycle paths, and in residential areas, parks and yards - not more than 10 kilometres per hour.
The fine of 20 manats is set for unpaid parking in a paid parking place; for parking in a place intended for disabled people the fine will be 60 manats; for parking in a place for lorries, electric cars, bicycles and more than 24 hours - the fine of 20 manats; for parking in service car parks - 40 manats.
Payment for parking is made electronically via SMS or special software.
