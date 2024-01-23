Putin 'Not Getting It Back': U.S. Reacts To Russia Laying Claims To Alaska
Putin 'Not Getting It Back': U.S. Reacts To Russia Laying Claims To Alaska
The State Department on Monday dismissed reports that Putin's regime is trying to declare the Russian Empire's sale of the Alaska region to the United States in the 19th century as 'illegitimate', TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"... Certainly he is not getting it back," Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told a daily briefing when asked by TURAN about Putin's latest degree laying the groundwork for territorial claims signed recently.
The new order provides funds to search and issues legal protection to Russian properties abroad – including land and buildings located in former Russian Empire and Soviet Union territories.
Among the areas affected by the new decree is Alaska, which was sold to the United States in the 19th century. Parts of central and eastern Europe, as well as large chunks of Asia were also once part of the former empire.
Politics
-
At the evening meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on January 24, the deputies approved resolution 15898 on the deprivation of the right to vote of the Azerbaijani delegation until the January 2025 session of PACE.
-
- 24 January 2024, 18:27
When Azerbaijan became a member of the Council of Europe, it hoped that this organization would help Azerbaijan restore the rights of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis whose rights were violated as a result of Armenian military aggression and occupation of Azerbaijani territories.
-
The investigation of cases of crimes provided for in the new Articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan is attributed to the competence of the State Security Service (SSS) of the country. The corresponding decree was signed on Wednesday by President Ilham Aliyev. The talk is about the Article 281-1, which provides for criminal liability for the manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation or wearing, distribution of attributes or symbols that violate the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
-
Ilham Aliyev approved the composition of the Supervisory Board of the Media Development Agency (MDA) on Wednesday. Deputy Head of the Board of the State News Agency “AZERTAJ” Dagbei Ismailov has been appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the MDA.
Leave a review