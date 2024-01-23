Putin 'Not Getting It Back': U.S. Reacts To Russia Laying Claims To Alaska

The State Department on Monday dismissed reports that Putin's regime is trying to declare the Russian Empire's sale of the Alaska region to the United States in the 19th century as 'illegitimate', TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"... Certainly he is not getting it back," Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told a daily briefing when asked by TURAN about Putin's latest degree laying the groundwork for territorial claims signed recently.

The new order provides funds to search and issues legal protection to Russian properties abroad – including land and buildings located in former Russian Empire and Soviet Union territories.

Among the areas affected by the new decree is Alaska, which was sold to the United States in the 19th century. Parts of central and eastern Europe, as well as large chunks of Asia were also once part of the former empire.