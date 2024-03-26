Putin’s Motives 'Have Not Changed', He Wants To Conquer Ukraine, State Dept Says
The United States said on Monday that it believes Russia's Vladimir Putin is not interested in negotiations with Ukraine because "he’s seeing the ammunition shortages that Ukraine is suffering," as the State Department's spokesperson Mattew Miller put it.
"Vladimir Putin’s motives have not changed. He wants to conquer Ukraine and subjugate the Ukrainian people," Miller told TURAN's Washington correspondent during daily briefing.
He went on to add that Putin had "made very clear that his motivations haven’t changed, and you’ve seen him publicly reference just in the past 10 days or so that he has no interest in negotiating with Ukraine right now because he’s seeing the ammunition shortages that they are suffering."
From the perspective of the Biden administration, Miller said, it "only highlights the need for the United States Congress to pass the President’s supplemental funding request and provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs to defend itself against Russia’s aggression."
Miller's comments came as Washington condemned Russia for stepping up its missile and drone attacks against Ukraine during the past few days.
"Ukraine needs our assistance now. There is not a moment to lose," U.S. Ambassador to Kyiv Bridget Brink urged on Monday.
