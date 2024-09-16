"REAL" Political Committee accepts Ilgar Mammadov's resignation

The Political Committee of the Republican Alternative Party ("REAL") held initial discussions on the results of the early Parliamentary elections. It was decided to evaluate the Parliamentary elections after summing up the official result of the elections and the participation of the Party candidates in them.

The Political Committee accepted Ilgar Mammadov's resignation from the post of chairman of this structure, the Party said in a statement.

It was decided to complete the process of transferring the chairmanship by 30 September so that the new head of the Political Committee would take up his duties from 1 October.

Mammadov remains a member of the political committee and the issues of his supervision will be determined later.

* It is to remind that after the CEC did not satisfy Mammadov's complaint about the cancellation of the results of the Parliamentary elections in his constituency despite the evidence of falsifications, he announced his resignation as the head of the Party.