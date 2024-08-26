Red Cross Employees Visit Karabakh Separatists
Red Cross Employees Visit Karabakh Separatists
At the end of August, employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) once again visited individuals of Armenian origin detained in Baku.
According to Ilaha Huseynova, the head of the public relations department of the ICRC's representation in Azerbaijan, personal meetings were held with the detainees, and conditions were provided for them to communicate with their family members.
During the visits, the ICRC, in accordance with its mandate, evaluates the treatment of detainees and the conditions of their detention, creating opportunities for the restoration or continuation of their contact with families. In line with ICRC procedures, observations and recommendations from the visits are shared only with the detaining party, Huseynova explained.
The ICRC does not disclose the names of the individuals it visits in detention.
It should be noted that after the anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh on September 19-20, law enforcement authorities arrested and brought to Baku the "presidents" of the separatist regime Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Arayik Harutyunyan, "foreign minister" Davit Babayan, "parliament speaker" Davit Ishkhanyan, generals Levon Mnatsakanyan and Davit Manukyan, and "state minister" Ruben Vardanyan.
They have been charged with crimes including waging an aggressive war, acts against peace and humanity, violations of humanitarian law, terrorism, recruitment of mercenaries, the creation of armed groups, issuing criminal orders, and other offenses.
