Sattar Mohbalayev Resigns as Chairman of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation
At the 7th Congress of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation held on August 26, Sattar Mohbalayev resigned from his post as chairman of the organization.
The resignation was explained by Mohbalayev's "lack of time" due to his participation as a candidate in the extraordinary parliamentary elections for the Milli Majlis on September 1.
Interestingly, since holding the position as head of the Confederation since 1993, Mohbalayev had previously found enough time to both run for and serve as a deputy in the Milli Majlis for the 2nd through 6th convocations.
Sahib Ali oglu Mammadov, a 46-year-old, was "unanimously" elected to replace Mohbalayev.
He is a graduate of the Faculty of International Law at Kyiv State University.
Since 2014, Mammadov has worked in the Ministry of Economy, and since 2021, he has held the position of Deputy Head of this department.
PACE President Theodoros Rousopoulos has reacted to the announcement by the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan that certain members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will be considered as personae non gratae in the country.
The Musavat Party finds suspicious the circumstances surrounding the death of Nasiman Yagublu, a candidate for parliament from their organization. In a statement to Turan, Musavat’s Deputy Chairman Mustafa Hajibeyli expressed concerns about the mysterious nature of Yagublu’s death. "This is a mysterious death. Why should an accident occur on a straight road? Nasiman had been driving since his youth. Another question is why he was taken to the hospital so late after the accident," Hajibeyli said.
Famil Khalilov, a first-group disabled public activist held in Baku's Detention Center No. 1, has been on a hunger strike for the 12th day, protesting what he calls his "illegal arrest."
A new book by Dr. Jamil Hasanli, a historian and senior researcher at the Institute of Historical Research at the University of London, titled “The Sino-Soviet War for the ‘Golden Apple’ (‘Kyzyl Alma’- according to Turkic mythology, a utopia and ideals that Turks should aspire to): Eastern Turkestan, 1930-1950” has been published. The monograph, printed in Azerbaijani by the Altun Kitab Publishing House in Azerbaijan, explores the political turmoil of Eastern Turkestan during the 1930s to 1950s.
