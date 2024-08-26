Sattar Mohbalayev Resigns as Chairman of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation

At the 7th Congress of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation held on August 26, Sattar Mohbalayev resigned from his post as chairman of the organization.

The resignation was explained by Mohbalayev's "lack of time" due to his participation as a candidate in the extraordinary parliamentary elections for the Milli Majlis on September 1.

Interestingly, since holding the position as head of the Confederation since 1993, Mohbalayev had previously found enough time to both run for and serve as a deputy in the Milli Majlis for the 2nd through 6th convocations.

Sahib Ali oglu Mammadov, a 46-year-old, was "unanimously" elected to replace Mohbalayev.

He is a graduate of the Faculty of International Law at Kyiv State University.

Since 2014, Mammadov has worked in the Ministry of Economy, and since 2021, he has held the position of Deputy Head of this department.