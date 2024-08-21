Russia plays non-constructive role in Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement - Armenian Foreign Ministry
Russia plays non-constructive role in Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement - Armenian Foreign Ministry
Official Yerevan doubts Russia's constructive role in the process of settling relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This was stated by a spokesman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statement that Armenia sabotages the agreement on unblocking communications through Syunik.
Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ani Badalyan, commenting on Lavrov's words, regretfully stated that "untrue, obviously biased, often disrespectful comments by various officials of the Russian Foreign Ministry regarding Armenia are not new" and Yerevan has not reacted to them for a long time.
However, Lavrov's statement "not only causes outright regret, but also calls into question the constructive involvement of the Russian Federation in the process of settling relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan," Badalyan said.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted that the "Crossroads of Peace" project is precisely aimed at opening regional communications, not blocking them.
"We urge our colleagues from the Russian Foreign Ministry not to sabotage the project's implementation and not to undermine efforts to achieve peace in the South Caucasus with biased statements," she stressed.
It should be reminded that on 19 August in Baku Sergey Lavrov said that the Armenian leadership ‘sabotages’ the agreement on the opening of communications through the Syunik region of Armenia (‘Zangezur corridor’ - Turan).
Politics
-
- 21 August 2024, 21:50
Ulvi Hasanli, director of the independent news platform "Abas Media," has reportedly faced death threats while being held in Baku Pre-Trial Detention Center No. 1. The alarming details emerged through his wife, Rubaba Guliyeva, who raised concerns about Hasanli’s safety in the facility, suggesting that his treatment may be a result of his journalistic work exposing human rights abuses.
-
- 21 August 2024, 17:52
Ukrainian users have launched a campaign on social media urging a boycott of gas stations operated by the Azerbaijani state company SOCAR. The reason for this is the agreement reached on August 19 to expand SOCAR's partnership with the Russian company Gazprom.
-
On August 22, Baku will host an international conference dedicated to the island of Bonaire, which is under Dutch colonial rule. The event is organized by the Baku Initiative Group and the Bonaire Human Rights and Change Movement, Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group, told journalist on Wednesday. He noted that in October, the island of Bonaire will submit a draft resolution to the United Nations calling for the island to be added to the list of colonies. “Before presenting the draft resolution to the UN, the delegation will make a plea for peace from Baku,” Abbasov said.
-
- 21 August 2024, 16:44
The Israeli government has approved the allocation of 6.5 million shekels (1,745,000 dollars) for the installation of a national pavilion at the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29), which will take place from November 11-22 in Baku, according to the Israeli economic publication "Calcalist."
Leave a review