Russia plays non-constructive role in Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement - Armenian Foreign Ministry

Official Yerevan doubts Russia's constructive role in the process of settling relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This was stated by a spokesman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statement that Armenia sabotages the agreement on unblocking communications through Syunik.

Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ani Badalyan, commenting on Lavrov's words, regretfully stated that "untrue, obviously biased, often disrespectful comments by various officials of the Russian Foreign Ministry regarding Armenia are not new" and Yerevan has not reacted to them for a long time.

However, Lavrov's statement "not only causes outright regret, but also calls into question the constructive involvement of the Russian Federation in the process of settling relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan," Badalyan said.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted that the "Crossroads of Peace" project is precisely aimed at opening regional communications, not blocking them.

"We urge our colleagues from the Russian Foreign Ministry not to sabotage the project's implementation and not to undermine efforts to achieve peace in the South Caucasus with biased statements," she stressed.

It should be reminded that on 19 August in Baku Sergey Lavrov said that the Armenian leadership ‘sabotages’ the agreement on the opening of communications through the Syunik region of Armenia (‘Zangezur corridor’ - Turan).