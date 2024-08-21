  • contact.az Contact
23 kg of enriched marijuana seized from drug dealers

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

In the Sabunchi district of the capital, the police detained two drug traffickers - Azamat Ahmadzade and Sharif Mammadov, who had previously been convicted of drug-related crimes.

23 kg of marijuana enriched with psychotropic substances were found in the car driven by Ahmadzadeh.The detainees stated that they took the drugs from a cache in the capital, which was created by a certain Iranian citizen, whose identity is being established.

A criminal case was opened in fact, Ahmadzade and Mammadov were arrested by a court decision. Operational and investigative measures are continuing, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

