23 kg of enriched marijuana seized from drug dealers
In the Sabunchi district of the capital, the police detained two drug traffickers - Azamat Ahmadzade and Sharif Mammadov, who had previously been convicted of drug-related crimes.
23 kg of marijuana enriched with psychotropic substances were found in the car driven by Ahmadzadeh.The detainees stated that they took the drugs from a cache in the capital, which was created by a certain Iranian citizen, whose identity is being established.
A criminal case was opened in fact, Ahmadzade and Mammadov were arrested by a court decision. Operational and investigative measures are continuing, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.
Social
In recent years, both the number of children and large families have decreased in Azerbaijan. According to official data, in 2023, the number of children under the age of 14 in the country was 2.216 million. Last year, the number of children decreased by 36,000 compared to 2022.
- 21 August 2024, 12:47
On 22 August, hot, dry weather will remain in the capital. Air will warm up to +37 during the day. Humidity during the day will be 45-55%.
- 20 August 2024, 17:52
Currently, significant passenger congestion is being observed at Nakhchivan International Airport.
- 20 August 2024, 14:33
This year, annual tuition fees have increased at some higher education institutions in Azerbaijan. One student who chose mathematics at Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University told Azadliq Radio that the annual tuition fee for this program has risen by 300 manat.
