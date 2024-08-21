23 kg of enriched marijuana seized from drug dealers

In the Sabunchi district of the capital, the police detained two drug traffickers - Azamat Ahmadzade and Sharif Mammadov, who had previously been convicted of drug-related crimes.

23 kg of marijuana enriched with psychotropic substances were found in the car driven by Ahmadzadeh.The detainees stated that they took the drugs from a cache in the capital, which was created by a certain Iranian citizen, whose identity is being established.

A criminal case was opened in fact, Ahmadzade and Mammadov were arrested by a court decision. Operational and investigative measures are continuing, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.