  Thursday, 22 August 2024
Heat wave gets stronger

The news agency Turan
On 22 August, hot, dry weather will remain in the capital. Air will warm up to +37 during the day.  Humidity during the day will be 45-55%.

In the regions of the country it will be without precipitation. In the morning and evening there will be fog in some places. Wind is eastern.

In the lowlands during the day the air will also warm up to +37, in the mountains it will be +20+25.

