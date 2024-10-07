Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS) Head Warns Central Asian Countries of Western Schemes
Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS) Head Warns Central Asian Countries of Western Schemes
Following statements about Western plots against Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus, Sergey Naryshkin, the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS), has started to warn Central Asian countries of similar threats. Speaking at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies of CIS countries in Astana, he claimed that "the West intends to use surviving terrorists from Ukraine to destabilize Eurasia."
"There is information that after the Ukrainian conflict concludes, militants are expected to be used for the destabilization of the entire Eurasian region," TASS quoted Naryshkin. According to him, a group of officers from Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate is based at the U.S. military base in Al-Tanf, recruiting terrorists with the assistance of U.S. and British intelligence agencies and with the approval of the Turkish occupation administration in Idlib. At the same time, Naryshkin did not explain why the West would want to destabilize Eurasia.
-
-
- Security
- 7 October 2024 19:29
Politics
-
The European Union and its Member States strongly condemn Russia’s intensifying campaign of hybrid activities against the EU, its Member States and partners. These activities again illustrate Russia’s reckless and irresponsible behavior and its disregard for the rules-based international order and international law.
-
- 8 October 2024, 13:25
A bilateral meeting between the Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents with the participation of delegations began at noon on 8 October in Moscow within the framework of the CIS heads of state summit.
-
- 8 October 2024, 12:53
On October 8, at a meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Relations, a draft resolution on the election of heads of working groups for relations with parliaments of other countries was discussed.
-
- 8 October 2024, 12:51
On the 17th day of hunger strike in Tbilisi pre-trial detention centre Afgan Sadygov's health condition has sharply deteriorated. On the night of 8 October he was hospitalized in a medical facility of the Georgian Penitentiary Service. This was reported to Turan by the journalist's wife Sevinj Sadygova.
Leave a review