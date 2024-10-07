Following statements about Western plots against Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus, Sergey Naryshkin, the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS), has started to warn Central Asian countries of similar threats. Speaking at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies of CIS countries in Astana, he claimed that "the West intends to use surviving terrorists from Ukraine to destabilize Eurasia."

"There is information that after the Ukrainian conflict concludes, militants are expected to be used for the destabilization of the entire Eurasian region," TASS quoted Naryshkin. According to him, a group of officers from Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate is based at the U.S. military base in Al-Tanf, recruiting terrorists with the assistance of U.S. and British intelligence agencies and with the approval of the Turkish occupation administration in Idlib. At the same time, Naryshkin did not explain why the West would want to destabilize Eurasia.