    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(22 minutes ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • Scholz congratulated Aliyev and looks forward to meeting with him at the Munich Conference
Scholz congratulated Aliyev and looks forward to meeting with him at the Munich Conference

Scholz congratulated Aliyev and looks forward to meeting with him at the Munich Conference

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Scholz congratulated Aliyev and looks forward to meeting with him at the Munich Conference

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has sent a congratulatory message to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his re-election as President of the country. "Germany is ready to continue to support Azerbaijan in the course of modernization and strengthening the structures of the rule of law. I am glad to meet you at the Munich Security Conference. I wish you success in your higher state activities," the message of Scholz.

Leave a review

Politics

  • Security Conference opens in Munich Politics
    • 16 February 2024, 13:54

    Security Conference opens in Munich

    The 60th International Security Conference, the world's most authoritative security forum, opens in Munich on 16 February. Note that it is attended by 180 high-ranking representatives, including heads of state and government from 50 countries.

    Read more
  • Iran opposes presence of foreigners in region Politics
    • 16 February 2024, 12:10

    Iran opposes presence of foreigners in region

    Iran opposes the presence of foreigners in the region under the pretext of solving problems. Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi said this on Thursday while receiving Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan in Tehran, IRNA news agency reported.

    Read more
  • Russia 'Developing Anti-Satellite Capability,' White House Confirms Politics
    • 16 February 2024, 10:57

    Russia 'Developing Anti-Satellite Capability,' White House Confirms

    The Biden administration confirmed on Thursday that it has intelligence indicating Russia is developing a capability to target satellites in space, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

    Read more
  • Ali Asadov reappointed as Prime Minister Politics
    • 16 February 2024, 10:55

    Ali Asadov reappointed as Prime Minister

    Today, Milli Majlis at an extraordinary session considered President Ilham Aliyev's submission on the appointment of the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan. The head of state re-submitted the candidature of Ali Asadov, who has been serving as Prime Minister since October 2019, for this position.The MPs supported Asadov's candidature and approved him as Prime Minister.

    Read more

Nazirlər Kabineti dəyişəcəkmi? – Hafiz Həsənov Çətin sualda


Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line