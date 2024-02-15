Scholz congratulated Aliyev and looks forward to meeting with him at the Munich Conference
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has sent a congratulatory message to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his re-election as President of the country. "Germany is ready to continue to support Azerbaijan in the course of modernization and strengthening the structures of the rule of law. I am glad to meet you at the Munich Security Conference. I wish you success in your higher state activities," the message of Scholz.
