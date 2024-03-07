Special representatives of President to Karabakh regions appointed
By order of the head of state, Elchin Yusubov has been appointed special representative of the President to Khankendi, Agdara and Khojaly.
By another order, Emin Huseynov has been appointed special representative of the President to Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand.
Politics
- 7 March 2024, 22:22
The biggest journalist organisation in Europe - European Federation of Journalists condemed police raid on Toplum TV in Azerbaijan on March 6.
- 7 March 2024, 20:40
The European Union responded to an attack on Internet television Toplum TV and the Third Republican Platform in Azerbaijan.
Vice-Premiers of Azerbaijan and Armenia - Shahin Mustafayev and Mher Grigoryan held a joint meeting of commissions on the issue of border delimitation on March 7.
- 7 March 2024, 18:17
Today, the Khatai District Court of Baku extended for three months the pre-trial detention of Hafiz Babaly, the editor of the economic department of the Turan agency, who was arrested in the case of “Abzas Media.” The extension of the arrest is unjustified and there are no material and procedural grounds for Babaly's detention, his lawyer Rasul Jafarov told Turan.
