Special representatives of President to Karabakh regions appointed

Special representatives of President to Karabakh regions appointed

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Special representatives of President to Karabakh regions appointed

By order of the head of state, Elchin Yusubov has been appointed special representative of the President to Khankendi, Agdara and Khojaly.

By another order, Emin Huseynov has been appointed special representative of the President to Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand.

Politics

