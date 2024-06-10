İsa Gambar
Suicides Among Karabakh Veterans Raise Alarms - Musavat Party Discussion
The Musavat Party held meeting on June 10 to address several pressing issues, including the alarming trend of suicides among Karabakh veterans. The party's executive committee, known as the "sofa," reviewed recent activities and outlined plans for the upcoming weeks.
One of the key agenda items was the planned commemoration of the national liberation movement leader and former President Abulfaz Elchibey. The party decided to honor his legacy by visiting his grave in the Alley of Honor on June 24 at 12:00, marking his birth anniversary.
The party also discussed the possibility of early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, highlighting the need for thorough preparation. Plans were devised to ensure the party is ready to engage effectively in the electoral process.
The meeting included an analysis of the recent European Parliament elections. Concerns were voiced over the rising influence of extreme nationalist forces in France and Germany. The Musavat Party noted with some relief that their ally, the European Liberal Democratic Union (ALDE Group), secured third place in the elections.
In addition, the Musavat Party addressed President Ilham Aliyev's recent comments against Euro-integration. The party reiterated its commitment to Euro-integration, emphasizing that it aligns with Azerbaijan's national interests and constitutional values. "Euro-integration has been the historical choice of the Azerbaijani people since 1918, and no one can change this choice against the will of the people," stated the party.
A particularly grave topic discussed was the recent suicides of Karabakh veterans Adalat Ismayilov and Mirjavid Bedirov, who took their own lives due to severe social hardships. The Musavat Party linked these tragic incidents to the veterans' difficult social situations and called for comprehensive measures from the authorities to address their issues. The party emphasized the necessity of responding sensitively and effectively to the appeals and needs of individuals, particularly those who have served the country.
The Musavat Party's calls for action underline the urgent need to support Karabakh veterans, ensuring they receive the assistance and recognition they deserve. The meeting concluded with a strong message to the authorities to take immediate and meaningful steps to address the root causes of these distressing events.
- 10 June 2024, 18:10
Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan on June 10, where he will meet with Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov. The parties will discuss cooperation in the defense sector, the Ministry of Defense of Georgia reported.
On June 10, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov. "The heads of government discussed topical issues of trade and economic cooperation. Special attention was paid to the implementation of major joint projects in various areas of mutual interest," the Russian government said in a statement. -0-
- 10 June 2024, 16:03
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov left for Germany on June 10 on a working visit. The purpose of the visit is to participate in a conference in Berlin on June 11-12 on the "Restoration of Ukraine," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said. Bayramov will also hold a number of bilateral meetings within the framework of the conference.
On June 10, the Khatai District Court of Baku satisfied the investigation's submission to extend the arrest of investigative journalist Hafiz Babaly for another 1 month - until July 13, his lawyer Rasul Jafarov told Turan.
