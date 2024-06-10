J.Bayramov will take part in the conference on the "Restoration of Ukraine"
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov left for Germany on June 10 on a working visit. The purpose of the visit is to participate in a conference in Berlin on June 11-12 on the "Restoration of Ukraine," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said. Bayramov will also hold a number of bilateral meetings within the framework of the conference.
Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan on June 10, where he will meet with Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov. The parties will discuss cooperation in the defense sector, the Ministry of Defense of Georgia reported.
On June 10, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov. "The heads of government discussed topical issues of trade and economic cooperation. Special attention was paid to the implementation of major joint projects in various areas of mutual interest," the Russian government said in a statement. -0-
The Musavat Party held meeting on June 10 to address several pressing issues, including the alarming trend of suicides among Karabakh veterans. The party's executive committee, known as the "sofa," reviewed recent activities and outlined plans for the upcoming weeks.
On June 10, the Khatai District Court of Baku satisfied the investigation's submission to extend the arrest of investigative journalist Hafiz Babaly for another 1 month - until July 13, his lawyer Rasul Jafarov told Turan.
