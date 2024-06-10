J.Bayramov will take part in the conference on the "Restoration of Ukraine"

J.Bayramov will take part in the conference on the "Restoration of Ukraine"

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov left for Germany on June 10 on a working visit. The purpose of the visit is to participate in a conference in Berlin on June 11-12 on the "Restoration of Ukraine," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said. Bayramov will also hold a number of bilateral meetings within the framework of the conference.