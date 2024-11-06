Supreme Court upholds sentence of head of demokratik.az website

On 6 November, the Supreme Court completed consideration of the appeal of the head of the website demokratik.az Osman Narimanoglu (Rzayev) against the sentence of imprisonment for 6.5 years on charges of extortion.

His wife Arzu Rzayeva told 'Turan' that the Supreme Court did not satisfy the appeal and left the verdict unchanged.

*Osman Narimanoglu was arrested on 5 July 2022 on extortion charges. After his arrest, he claimed that the charges against him were false and that he had been slandered by officials of the Land Reclamation Department, as well as doctors of Geranboy and Geygel regions, about whose corruption the website had published materials.

On 25 January 2024, the court sentenced him to 6.5 years of imprisonment, and 17 May the Court of Appeal upheld the verdict. Human rights activists recognised Osman Narimanoglu as a political prisoner.