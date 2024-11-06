  • contact.az Contact
Six consecutive days will be off work in Azerbaijan
The news agency Turan
Six consecutive days will be off work in Azerbaijan

Six days in a row will be non-working days in Azerbaijan from 8th to 13th November.

The 8th of November is celebrated in the country as Victory Day, while the 9th is Flag Day.

Since the 9th of November falls on Saturday, the day off will be moved to 11 November.

The 12th and 13th of November, by government decision, are rearranged with the Saturdays of the following two weeks, the 16th and 23rd of November.

