Georgian NGOs and Media Stand in Defense of Afghan Sadigov (Updated)

During the court proceedings for Afghan Sadigov, head of the Azel TV website, the Georgian Center for Social Justice supported his petition for house arrest. Additionally, six media organizations in Georgia provided guarantees that Sadigov would not go into hiding if released, Tamta Mikeladze, the director of programs at the center reported. She emphasized that the Center for Social Justice is safeguarding Sadigov's legal interests and has engaged lawyers for his defense.

“The Center for Social Justice presented evidence to the court that, on one hand, proves the baseless nature of the charges against Afghan Sadigov in Azerbaijan, and on the other hand, indicates a reasonable suspicion of discriminatory persecution by the Azerbaijani authorities due to his professional activities. The organization also submitted medical documents demonstrating the severe health condition of the unlawfully imprisoned journalist, arguing against claims of his potential flight and obstruction of justice,” Mikeladze stated.

Given the clearly precarious and critical legal situation for journalists and activists in Azerbaijan, the court was urged to consider that extraditing Afghan Sadigov to Azerbaijan could lead to violations of his rights. However, the court dismissed the defense's arguments and the guarantees provided on Sadigov's behalf, leaving him in custody, Mikeladze concluded.

* * *

Tbilisi Court Keeps Afghan Sadigov in Custody Despite Poor Health

The Tbilisi City Court has denied Afghan Sadigov, the head of the Azerbaijani website Azel.Tv, a request to be placed under house arrest. The motion was filed by Sadigov's lawyers due to a sharp deterioration in his health, his wife, Sevinc Sadigova said.

Afghan Sadigov has been on hunger strike for 42 days in custody. He was brought to court today in a wheelchair because he is unable to walk. Due to his condition, he was unable to attend the prison hospital's visiting area two days ago to speak with his family.

According to his wife, the court proceedings were formal. “We, along with the children, were not even allowed to approach the glass cage to talk briefly. Afghan was not released despite his serious health issues. Last week, a prison doctor stated that Afghan's blood sugar had dropped significantly. He could fall asleep at any moment and not wake up,” Sevinc Sadigova said.

She added that a court session regarding the denial of Afghan Sadigov's asylum application in Georgia is scheduled for November 11.

Afghan Sadigov and his family arrived in Georgia in December 2023, fearing persecution. In July, he was not allowed to leave Georgia for Türkiye, with officials stating that he could only return to Azerbaijan. In August, he was detained at the request of Azerbaijan, where he faces charges of extortion and is being sought for extradition. Since September 21, he has been on hunger strike in protest against his arrest and the refusal to grant him asylum. On October 8, his health deteriorated due to the hunger strike, and he was transferred to the prison hospital.