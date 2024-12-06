The activist who cut himself in jail has serious health problems

Public activist Nijat Ibrahim, who is under arrest, has serious health problems after he injured himself in jail. Thus, he protested against unjustified criminal prosecution. His wife, Perwin, said that had talked to him on a phone on December 5. "Nijat reported that the stitches were removed from his throat, but the tumor remained there and caused severe pain. He can't turn his neck because of the pain. In addition, he has high blood pressure and shortness of breath," the wife said.

She recalled that the activist, in despair from injustice and hopelessness, cut his ears and throat with a piece of mirror on November 20. Earlier, on September 9, he cut his throat at the police station after being detained.

The Penitentiary Service claims that Nijat Ibrahimm's demands do not fall within the competence of this department.

*On September 9, Nijat Ibrahim was detained on charges of intentionally causing serious harm to health.

On September 6, border guards prevented him from leaving the country at the Baku airport, citing a ban by the Interior Ministry. At the same time, his wife and two minor children were allowed on the plane. After that, he appealed to the Interior Ministry, demanding to lift the illegal ban, and threatened to burn himself in front of the Interior Ministry building.

On September 9, he was detained and charged with mutilation. The activist denied the accusations, saying that he had not come into conflict with anyone and did not know the "victim". On October 5, he began a protest hunger strike, which he continued for two weeks.

** Ibrahim was arrested once in 2021 and sentenced to 15 months in prison on charges of violating the quarantine regime. The reason for the arrest was his single picket in front of the presidential administration.