Weather on December 7

On Saturday, the weather in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will be cloudy with occasional rain. The northwest wind will shift to a southeast direction. Humidity will be 70-80%. At night, temperatures will range from +6 to +8°C, and during the day, from +8 to +11°C.

In the eastern regions of the country, rain is expected with some fog. The wind will be easterly and gusty.

In the lowlands, temperatures will range from +1 to +6°C at night and +8 to +13°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will drop to -11°C at night, with daytime temperatures ranging from -3°C to +2°C.