Weather on December 7
On Saturday, the weather in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will be cloudy with occasional rain. The northwest wind will shift to a southeast direction. Humidity will be 70-80%. At night, temperatures will range from +6 to +8°C, and during the day, from +8 to +11°C.
In the eastern regions of the country, rain is expected with some fog. The wind will be easterly and gusty.
In the lowlands, temperatures will range from +1 to +6°C at night and +8 to +13°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will drop to -11°C at night, with daytime temperatures ranging from -3°C to +2°C.
For Elshan Hasanov, a 46-year-old man with severe hearing impairment (fourth-degree), what should have been a straightforward process to receive government-provided hearing aids has turned into a bureaucratic nightmare involving three healthcare agencies. As a result, Hasanov is forced to pay nearly 60 manats ($35) several times a year for what used to be a free service—a cost he says is untenable on his modest disability pension.
- 7 December 2024, 09:47
On Friday, the State Housing Development Agency of Azerbaijan (MIDA) sold 544 subsidized apartments in the cities of Sumgayit and Lankaran within a few seconds. The sales were made to the first applicants who managed to view the apartment photos on the MIDA website and secure approval online in real time.
- 6 December 2024, 15:27
During the 31st session of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers held in Malta on December 5-6, no meeting occurred between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan.
- 5 December 2024, 16:21
On December 10, International Human Rights Day will be observed. Ahead of this day, Azerbaijani human rights defender Rufat Safarov has been arrested. On December 4, the Binagadi District Court imposed a four-month pretrial detention order against him. The official charges include fraud, hooliganism, and infliction of minor injuries, but Safarov denies these accusations, linking his arrest to his human rights activities.
