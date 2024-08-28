The Aliyevs at Sea Breeze
Today, with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the LANDAU School and “The Grand” apartment hotel were officially opened at the Sea Breeze recreation center, according to the president’s website. The owner of the complex, Emin Agalarov, shared a video of Aliyev's visit to Sea Breeze.
Agalarov noted that the President and his family were shown "new landmark facilities at Sea Breeze, including the new building of the LANDAU School, the largest apartment hotel on the premises, “The Grand”, as well as new infrastructure and significant developments in the area."
- 28 August 2024 16:12
- 29 August 2024, 17:58
The Azerbaijani army is conducting exercises with the personnel of the marine units of the Naval Forces, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported. In accordance with the scenario of the exercises, the military personnel are practicing actions for movement in difficult terrain, group descent from cliffs, crossing rivers and lakes, and evacuating wounded personnel.
- 29 August 2024, 17:51
On August 29, representatives of the Georgian Ombudsman’s office visited Afghan Sadigov, the head of the “Azel TV” Azerbaijani YouTube channel, who is currently held in pretrial detention. Sadigov was arrested in Georgia on an extradition request from Azerbaijan. Sadigov’s wife, Sevinc Sadigova, reported that her husband contacted her from detention and sent greetings to his friends. She noted that the Ombudsman’s office staff continues to monitor Sadigov’s politically motivated arrest and regularly meets with him.
- 29 August 2024, 17:01
On August 29, the British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Old, visited the headquarters of the Republican Alternative Party (REAL), where he met with the leadership of this opposition organization. The meeting included, among others, the party's chairman and members of the political committee, Ilgar Mamedov, Erkin Gadirli, and Natiq Jafarli.
- 29 August 2024, 13:40
Today, a preparatory hearing on the criminal case of Famil Khalilov, a paralyzed activist with a disability of the first group, was held in Baku Court for Serious Crimes under the chairmanship of judge Azer Taghiyev.
