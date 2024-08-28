The Aliyevs at Sea Breeze

Today, with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the LANDAU School and “The Grand” apartment hotel were officially opened at the Sea Breeze recreation center, according to the president’s website. The owner of the complex, Emin Agalarov, shared a video of Aliyev's visit to Sea Breeze.

Agalarov noted that the President and his family were shown "new landmark facilities at Sea Breeze, including the new building of the LANDAU School, the largest apartment hotel on the premises, “The Grand”, as well as new infrastructure and significant developments in the area."