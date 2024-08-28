The visa-free agreement between Azerbaijan and Morocco has come into effect
The visa-free agreement between Azerbaijan and Morocco has come into effect
As of August 28, the visa-free agreement between Azerbaijan and Morocco has come into effect. From now on, Azerbaijani citizens will be able to visit Morocco without a visa for up to 90 days. Under the same conditions, Moroccan citizens will be able to visit Azerbaijan without a visa. The intergovernmental agreement between Azerbaijan and Morocco, which exempts holders of ordinary passports from visa requirements, was signed on May 4 of this year.
Politics
-
- 29 August 2024, 17:58
The Azerbaijani army is conducting exercises with the personnel of the marine units of the Naval Forces, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported. In accordance with the scenario of the exercises, the military personnel are practicing actions for movement in difficult terrain, group descent from cliffs, crossing rivers and lakes, and evacuating wounded personnel.
-
- 29 August 2024, 17:51
On August 29, representatives of the Georgian Ombudsman’s office visited Afghan Sadigov, the head of the “Azel TV” Azerbaijani YouTube channel, who is currently held in pretrial detention. Sadigov was arrested in Georgia on an extradition request from Azerbaijan. Sadigov’s wife, Sevinc Sadigova, reported that her husband contacted her from detention and sent greetings to his friends. She noted that the Ombudsman’s office staff continues to monitor Sadigov’s politically motivated arrest and regularly meets with him.
-
- 29 August 2024, 17:01
On August 29, the British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Old, visited the headquarters of the Republican Alternative Party (REAL), where he met with the leadership of this opposition organization. The meeting included, among others, the party's chairman and members of the political committee, Ilgar Mamedov, Erkin Gadirli, and Natiq Jafarli.
-
- 29 August 2024, 13:40
Today, a preparatory hearing on the criminal case of Famil Khalilov, a paralyzed activist with a disability of the first group, was held in Baku Court for Serious Crimes under the chairmanship of judge Azer Taghiyev.
Leave a review