Aliyev and Putin discussed the "Zangezur Corridor" (updated)
During a telephone conversation the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia, Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin, exchanged views on the opening of a transportation corridor between the western regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, according to the press service of the Azerbaijani President.
* * *
Aliyev and Putin satisfied with results of talks in Baku
Azerbaijani and Russian Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin expressed satisfaction with the results of the state visit of the Russian leader to Baku on 18-19 August, the Kremlin press service reported following a telephone conversation between the two heads of state.
‘The leaders expressed satisfaction with the successful results of the recent state visit of the Russian President to Azerbaijan,’ the press release said.
The Presidents noted that consistent implementation of the agreements reached during the talks will contribute to further deepening of Russian-Azerbaijani relations of alliance and partnership. In addition, Putin and Aliyev agreed to continue personal contacts.
According to the report, Russia is ready to further assist Azerbaijan and Armenia in concluding a peace treaty. ‘The Russian side confirmed readiness to continue providing all possible assistance to Baku and Yerevan in working out appropriate, mutually acceptable solutions," the Kremlin's message following the telephone conversation concluded.
28 August 2024 16:12
29 August 2024, 17:58
The Azerbaijani army is conducting exercises with the personnel of the marine units of the Naval Forces, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported. In accordance with the scenario of the exercises, the military personnel are practicing actions for movement in difficult terrain, group descent from cliffs, crossing rivers and lakes, and evacuating wounded personnel.
29 August 2024, 17:51
On August 29, representatives of the Georgian Ombudsman’s office visited Afghan Sadigov, the head of the “Azel TV” Azerbaijani YouTube channel, who is currently held in pretrial detention. Sadigov was arrested in Georgia on an extradition request from Azerbaijan. Sadigov’s wife, Sevinc Sadigova, reported that her husband contacted her from detention and sent greetings to his friends. She noted that the Ombudsman’s office staff continues to monitor Sadigov’s politically motivated arrest and regularly meets with him.
29 August 2024, 17:01
On August 29, the British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Old, visited the headquarters of the Republican Alternative Party (REAL), where he met with the leadership of this opposition organization. The meeting included, among others, the party's chairman and members of the political committee, Ilgar Mamedov, Erkin Gadirli, and Natiq Jafarli.
29 August 2024, 13:40
Today, a preparatory hearing on the criminal case of Famil Khalilov, a paralyzed activist with a disability of the first group, was held in Baku Court for Serious Crimes under the chairmanship of judge Azer Taghiyev.
