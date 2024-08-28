Aliyev and Putin discussed the "Zangezur Corridor" (updated)

During a telephone conversation the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia, Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin, exchanged views on the opening of a transportation corridor between the western regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, according to the press service of the Azerbaijani President.

* * *

Aliyev and Putin satisfied with results of talks in Baku

Azerbaijani and Russian Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin expressed satisfaction with the results of the state visit of the Russian leader to Baku on 18-19 August, the Kremlin press service reported following a telephone conversation between the two heads of state.

‘The leaders expressed satisfaction with the successful results of the recent state visit of the Russian President to Azerbaijan,’ the press release said.

The Presidents noted that consistent implementation of the agreements reached during the talks will contribute to further deepening of Russian-Azerbaijani relations of alliance and partnership. In addition, Putin and Aliyev agreed to continue personal contacts.

According to the report, Russia is ready to further assist Azerbaijan and Armenia in concluding a peace treaty. ‘The Russian side confirmed readiness to continue providing all possible assistance to Baku and Yerevan in working out appropriate, mutually acceptable solutions," the Kremlin's message following the telephone conversation concluded.