Weather forecasters predict an increase in heat in Baku
Mmostly dry weather with a moderate northeastern wind is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on August 29. The temperature at night will range from +22 to +26°C, and during the day from +32 to +37°C, according to the National Hydrometeorology Service of the Ministry of Ecology.
In other regions of Azerbaijan, predominantly dry weather is also anticipated. However, brief showers and thunderstorms are possible in some mountainous areas during the day. Light fog is expected in some mountainous regions at night and in the morning. Night temperatures in these areas will range from +20 to +25°C, and daytime temperatures will be from +34 to +38°C. In the mountains, temperatures will be between +13 and +18°C at night, and from +21 to +26°C during the day.
- Economics
- 28 August 2024 14:28
Social
- 29 August 2024, 16:34
Starting from September 7, traffic restrictions will be gradually introduced in the capital on several streets in the city center as part of the “Formula 1”. The restrictions will affect the streets along the race track as well as the surrounding areas.
- 29 August 2024, 16:12
As a result of operational activities conducted by the police on August 28, a total of 66.4 kg of narcotic substances were seized from illegal circulation, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Specifically, law enforcement authorities identified and seized approximately 2.5 kg of heroin, 62.7 kg of marijuana, 1.2 kg of opium, as well as 30 cultivated cannabis plants, 14 pregabalin tablets, and 20 tramadol tablets.
- 29 August 2024, 14:29
On Friday, August 30, no precipitation is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, a north-easterly wind will blow, which will be replaced by a south-easterly one in the afternoon. The air temperature at night will be +21 +26 °, during the day +32 +37°, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service.
- 29 August 2024, 13:58
Citizens of more than 30 countries are serving sentences in Azerbaijani correctional institutions.
