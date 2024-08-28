Weather forecasters predict an increase in heat in Baku

Mmostly dry weather with a moderate northeastern wind is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on August 29. The temperature at night will range from +22 to +26°C, and during the day from +32 to +37°C, according to the National Hydrometeorology Service of the Ministry of Ecology.

In other regions of Azerbaijan, predominantly dry weather is also anticipated. However, brief showers and thunderstorms are possible in some mountainous areas during the day. Light fog is expected in some mountainous regions at night and in the morning. Night temperatures in these areas will range from +20 to +25°C, and daytime temperatures will be from +34 to +38°C. In the mountains, temperatures will be between +13 and +18°C at night, and from +21 to +26°C during the day.