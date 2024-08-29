The British Ambassador met with members of the REAL political committee
The British Ambassador met with members of the REAL political committee
On August 29, the British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Old, visited the headquarters of the Republican Alternative Party (REAL), where he met with the leadership of this opposition organization. The meeting included, among others, the party's chairman and members of the political committee, Ilgar Mamedov, Erkin Gadirli, and Natiq Jafarli.
According to a statement from REAL, the discussion covered issues related to the restoration of the Azerbaijani delegation’s activities in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), as well as a review of current topics on the bilateral agenda between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom.
It is worth noting that the meeting took place just days before the snap parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, and the REAL representatives involved in the meeting are candidates for parliamentary seats.
-
- Social
- 29 August 2024 16:34
-
Politics
-
- 30 August 2024, 21:53
The health of economist Fazil Gasimov, who is on a hunger strike for 78 days, deteriorated in a prison hospital on August 30.
-
- 30 August 2024, 17:14
On August 30, the British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Old, visited the headquarters of the Musavat Party and met with the party leader, Isa Gambar. According to the party’s press service, the meeting covered several topics, including the snap parliamentary elections on September 1, the issue of political prisoners, Azerbaijan-UK relations, and other matters.
-
- 30 August 2024, 14:01
Russia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mikhail Evdokimov, emphasized the enduring strength of Russian-Azerbaijani relations in an interview with RIA Novosti on Friday. Evdokimov underscored that the bilateral ties, characterized by long-term friendship and respect between the two nations' presidents, continue to flourish despite the challenging global geopolitical landscape.
-
- 30 August 2024, 13:48
On August 30, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation of the Turkish Grand National Assembly led by head of the Azerbaijani-Turkish inter-parliamentary friendship group Shamil Ayrim.
Leave a review