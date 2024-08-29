The British Ambassador met with members of the REAL political committee

On August 29, the British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Old, visited the headquarters of the Republican Alternative Party (REAL), where he met with the leadership of this opposition organization. The meeting included, among others, the party's chairman and members of the political committee, Ilgar Mamedov, Erkin Gadirli, and Natiq Jafarli.

According to a statement from REAL, the discussion covered issues related to the restoration of the Azerbaijani delegation’s activities in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), as well as a review of current topics on the bilateral agenda between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom.

It is worth noting that the meeting took place just days before the snap parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, and the REAL representatives involved in the meeting are candidates for parliamentary seats.