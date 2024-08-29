Due to the “Formula 1” races, there will be traffic restrictions in central Baku

Starting from September 7, traffic restrictions will be gradually introduced in the capital on several streets in the city center as part of the “Formula 1”. The restrictions will affect the streets along the race track as well as the surrounding areas.

According to the Baku City Circuit Operations Company, starting at 01:00 on September 7, traffic will be restricted on the section of Pushkin Street from the intersection with Uzeyir Hajibeyov Street and Neftchilar Avenue. From 01:00 on September 9, roads within the Baku city ring, as well as the streets directly on the Formula 1 race track, will be closed to traffic. Traffic will resume at 08:00 on September 17. The races will take place from September 13 to 15.