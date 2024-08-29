The Ministry of Internal Affairs has reported on seized drugs
As a result of operational activities conducted by the police on August 28, a total of 66.4 kg of narcotic substances were seized from illegal circulation, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Specifically, law enforcement authorities identified and seized approximately 2.5 kg of heroin, 62.7 kg of marijuana, 1.2 kg of opium, as well as 30 cultivated cannabis plants, 14 pregabalin tablets, and 20 tramadol tablets.
Social
-
- 30 August 2024, 17:53
A fire has erupted at the Experimental and Testing Production of the Scientific Research Institute of SOCAR (the state oil company) in the Surakhani district of Baku, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported. "Thanks to the urgent and necessary measures taken by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the spread of the fire to neighboring areas, including nearby residential buildings, has been prevented," the statement reads. Efforts to extinguish the fire are still ongoing.
-
- 30 August 2024, 17:45
In September, the average monthly air temperature in Azerbaijan is expected to be close to the climatic norm. Precipitation levels will also be near the norm, but in some areas, they will exceed it, according to the September forecast from the National Hydrometeorological Service.
-
- 30 August 2024, 17:34
Three Afghan nationals were detained while attempting to illegally cross the state border of Azerbaijan from Iran, a statement from the State Border Service of Azerbaijan. Samadi Safi Abdurahman oglu, Sattari Sifar Khan oglu, and Vekili Mukhb Seyfulla oglu were detained while trying to breach the border in the area serviced by the “Goradiz” Border Detachment. Operational and investigative measures are underway regarding the incident. It should be noted that recently another Afghan national was detained for attempting to cross the Azerbaijani border by swimming across the Caspian Sea.
-
- 30 August 2024, 16:47
The draw for the group stage of the UEFA Europa League took place in Monaco. This year, a new tournament system has been introduced. Instead of the traditional group stage with four teams per group, the competition will feature a single league format with 36 clubs. The top eight teams will advance directly to the Round of 16. Their opponents will be determined through paired playoff matches involving the clubs that finished in positions 9 through 24. Teams finishing in places 25 through 36 will be eliminated from the tournament. In today’s draw, FC Qarabag’s eight opponents were determined.
