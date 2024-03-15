The Court of Appeal did not release “Toplum TV” journalists and members of the Institute of Democratic Initiatives

The Court of Appeal did not release “Toplum TV” journalists and members of the Institute of Democratic Initiatives

The Court of Appeal did not release “Toplum TV” journalists and members of the Institute of Democratic Initiatives

On March 15, the Court of Appeal considered complaints about the arrest of journalists from the online publication “Toplum TV” and the “III Republic” Platform. All complaints were dismissed. In particular, Ruslan Izzyatli, a member of the “III Republic” Platform, Ali Zeynal and Ilkin Amrahov, employees of the Institute of Democratic Initiatives, and Mushfig Jabbar, a journalist from “Toplum TV,” were left under arrest.

Another employee of “Toplum TV,” Farid Ismailov, was left under police supervision. On March 14, the Baku Court of Appeal also dismissed a complaint against the arrest of Ramil Babayev, a member of the Institute of Democratic Initiatives, lawyer Aisha Abdel Gadir told Turan. According to her, the young man pleads not guilty.

She stressed that Babayev graduated with the highest score from the University of Tourism and Management, and is currently a doctoral student at the Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

Today, the court also did not release the founder of “Toplum TV,” Alesker Mammadli. All these persons were detained on March 6-8 on charges of smuggling.