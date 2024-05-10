The Court of Appeal has detained journalist Elnara Gasimova

Today, the Baku Court of Appeal rejected a complaint against the refusal to transfer journalist Elnara Gasimova, accused of smuggling "in the case of Abzas Media," to house arrest, her husband Nijat Amiraslanov told. According to him, Gasimova herself participated in the trial.

"Elnara once again said that the accusation was fabricated and the real reason for her arrest was her anti-corruption investigations together with her colleagues," Amiraslanov said.

Gasimova was arrested on January 15 on charges of committing acts under Article 206.3.2 (smuggling by a group of persons by prior agreement) of the Criminal Code. Since November last year, 5 more journalists and media workers have been arrested in the same case.