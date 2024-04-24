The Court of Appeal has left Elshan Kerimov under arrest

On Wednesday, the Baku Court of Appeal upheld the decision on the preliminary arrest of social media user Elshan Kerimov for three months, his lawyer Zibeyda Sadigova told Turan. Kerimov is charged under Article 281.1 (public calls for a violent change of power). However, he denies this accusation. "He said that the accusation is unfounded. Elshan Kerimov noted that he is a citizen of the Russian Federation, he is 57 years old. This is the first time he has been accused of committing a crime. He came to Azerbaijan for his father's wake and was detained right at the funeral ceremony," the lawyer said. The defense does not agree with Kerimov's detention, since there are alternative preventive measures.

* Kerimov is a citizen of Russia, he has been living in Moscow since 1994. Last week, he arrived in Azerbaijan for his father's funeral and was detained on April 17 right at the funeral ceremony. It was not possible to get comments from law enforcement agencies.

According to some reports, E.Kerimov is a supporter of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan. He shared messages on social networks about the arrests of party activists, demanding the release of all political prisoners in Azerbaijan.