The Court of Appeal has left Elshan Kerimov under arrest
The Court of Appeal has left Elshan Kerimov under arrest
On Wednesday, the Baku Court of Appeal upheld the decision on the preliminary arrest of social media user Elshan Kerimov for three months, his lawyer Zibeyda Sadigova told Turan. Kerimov is charged under Article 281.1 (public calls for a violent change of power). However, he denies this accusation. "He said that the accusation is unfounded. Elshan Kerimov noted that he is a citizen of the Russian Federation, he is 57 years old. This is the first time he has been accused of committing a crime. He came to Azerbaijan for his father's wake and was detained right at the funeral ceremony," the lawyer said. The defense does not agree with Kerimov's detention, since there are alternative preventive measures.
* Kerimov is a citizen of Russia, he has been living in Moscow since 1994. Last week, he arrived in Azerbaijan for his father's funeral and was detained on April 17 right at the funeral ceremony. It was not possible to get comments from law enforcement agencies.
According to some reports, E.Kerimov is a supporter of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan. He shared messages on social networks about the arrests of party activists, demanding the release of all political prisoners in Azerbaijan.
-
- Economics
- 24 April 2024 14:54
-
Politics
-
- 24 April 2024, 18:59
An employee of the Center for Social Rights, Aishen Muradova, was summoned to the main police department of the city of Baku today. She was at the police headquarters, accompanied by her lawyer, for about 2.5 hours.
-
Turkish President Erdogan has sent a message to Turkish Armenian Patriarch Sahak Mashalyan in connection with the anniversary of the events of 1915 in the Ottoman Empire. "We have not allowed and will not allow any of our citizens of Armenian origin to be alienated, rejected and feel like a second-class person in their homeland," the message says.
-
- 24 April 2024, 17:47
Bayramov won the bout 8-8 on criteria and earned a Paris Olympic quota for Azerbaijan. However, the Italian Wrestling Federation complained about several refereeing mistakes during this bout and a controverted challenge decision which are deemed to have caused an incorrect final score and outcome of the match.
-
- 24 April 2024, 17:20
On April 23, academic economist Gubad Ibadoglu underwent a medical examination at a civilian clinic after being released under house arrest. His brother Galib Bayramov reported that there are no serious problems in the spleen and kidneys. His cholesterol levels are normal because he was taking medication regularly. However, the liver is enlarged.
Leave a review