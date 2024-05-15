The Court of Appeal has remanded Anar Mammadli in custody
On May 15, On May 15, the Baku Court of Appeal did not satisfy the complaint of the head of the Election Monitoring and Democracy Studies Center (EMDSC) Anar Mammadli on refusal to transfer to house arrest, his lawyer Elmar Suleymanov said.
At the trial, Mammadli rejected the smuggling charge against him and linked the criminal case to his public and human rights activities. It was brought to the attention of the court that Mammadli's arrest was carried out in violation of Articles 5 (right to freedom and personal integrity) and 18 (Limits on the use of restrictions on rights) of the European Convention of Human Rights.
*Anar Mammadli was arrested on April 30 on charges of smuggling by conspiracy by a group of persons (art.206.3.2 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia). Initially, he was involved in the “Abzas Media case". Subsequently, his case was separated into a separate proceeding.
Numerous international organizations and the US State Department have called on the Azerbaijani government to immediately release Anar Mammadli and other arrested journalists and activists.
Over the past few months, criminal cases have been initiated against 17 activists and journalists, 15 of them are in custody.
President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has vehemently condemned the recent assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, expressing his shock and dismay at the violent incident. The condemnation was articulated through a statement posted on President Aliyev’s official social media page on X (formerly Twitter).
On May 15, the ninth meeting of the Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border of the Two Countries was held on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafayev.
The Binagadi District Court of Baku has granted the request of the investigation to extend the period of pre-trial detention of the Karabakh separatists: Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Araik Harutyunyan, David Babyan, David Ishkhanyan, Leva Mnatsakanyan, David Manukyan and others have been extended for another 5 months, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office said.
On May 15, an armed attack was carried out on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in the afternoon. The local press reports that several shots rang out when Fico left a government meeting. Fico was shot at from the crowd. After the shots, he fell down. Slovak TV channel “TAZ” reports that Fico was shot four times, one bullet hit in the stomach.
