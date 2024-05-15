Experts in Azerbaijan on the latest developments in Georgia

The adoption by the Georgian Parliament of the law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence" and the ongoing mass protests against it are actively discussed by political experts in Azerbaijan. The head of the South Caucasus Research Center, Farhad Mammadov, considers the events in the neighboring country capable of influencing the overall balance of power in the region.

Georgia could not stay away from the implementation of the results of the 44-day war for a long time: the Armenian-Azerbaijani and Armenian-Turkish normalization, unblocking of communications," he writes.

"Granting Georgia the status of a candidate for EU membership has set in motion external actors who are not interested in creating a western axis in the region. Along with this, the ruling party is trying to take advantage of the situation. Predictable, independent and subject Georgia is important for Azerbaijan," F. Mammadov left a post on the social network.

Economist Rovshan Aghayev points to the incredible activity of Western politicians in Tbilisi and recalls how 10 years ago civil society in Azerbaijan reacted coolly to the adoption by the Milli Majlis of a more reactionary law than adopted yesterday in Georgia. The democratic world also reacted poorly to the adoption of the Azerbaijani law.

"It's not just about the different attitudes of the West towards Azerbaijan and Georgia. The main thing is that the small forces striving for progress and democracy in Azerbaijan are incredibly defenseless," R. Aghayev noted, assessing the West's support for the Georgian democrats.

Political expert Shain Jafarli called Georgia an economic project of billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, who refused to fulfill 9 EU conditions on democracy, human rights, independence of the courts, and fair elections.

"Ivanishvili offers the European Union to accept this country into its ranks as it is. Together with its owner. There is no doubt that Ivanishvili is actively communicating with Moscow through closed communication channels," the expert noted.

According to Sh.Jafarli, European integration is the "red line" of the Georgian people, which society will not allow the government to cross.

Chairman of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan Ali Kerimli wished the fraternal Georgian people victory in their struggle and invited the Azerbaijani authorities to draw conclusions from what is happening in the neighboring country.

"As a people, we must understand that the solution of all our problems is impossible without the universal participation of the people in the peaceful struggle for democracy, an active and responsible position of civil society," A. Kerimli wrote on the social network.