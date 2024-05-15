Preparations to the state visit of the President of Belarus to Azerbaijan
On May 15, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov received his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleynik. According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the parties discussed the preparation of the state visit of the President of Belarus to Azerbaijan and the regional situation. On the same day, the head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Samir Nuriyev, received Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Igor Petrishenko. According to the press service of the administration, there are questions about the participation of the Belarusian side in projects in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.
President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has vehemently condemned the recent assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, expressing his shock and dismay at the violent incident. The condemnation was articulated through a statement posted on President Aliyev’s official social media page on X (formerly Twitter).
On May 15, the ninth meeting of the Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border of the Two Countries was held on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafayev.
The Binagadi District Court of Baku has granted the request of the investigation to extend the period of pre-trial detention of the Karabakh separatists: Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Araik Harutyunyan, David Babyan, David Ishkhanyan, Leva Mnatsakanyan, David Manukyan and others have been extended for another 5 months, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office said.
- 15 May 2024, 17:52
On May 15, an armed attack was carried out on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in the afternoon. The local press reports that several shots rang out when Fico left a government meeting. Fico was shot at from the crowd. After the shots, he fell down. Slovak TV channel “TAZ” reports that Fico was shot four times, one bullet hit in the stomach.
