Preparations to the state visit of the President of Belarus to Azerbaijan

On May 15, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov received his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleynik. According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the parties discussed the preparation of the state visit of the President of Belarus to Azerbaijan and the regional situation. On the same day, the head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Samir Nuriyev, received Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Igor Petrishenko. According to the press service of the administration, there are questions about the participation of the Belarusian side in projects in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.