The court rejected the petitions of Bakhtiyar Hajiyev's defense

The trial of public activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev continued in the Baku Serious Crimes Court on January 19. The court dismissed the defense's petition, human rights defender Zafar Akhmedov told reporters. The lawyers asked the court to change the measure of restraint against Hajiyev and transfer him to house arrest. The court refused to do this "under the absurd pretext that there are unsolicited witnesses, and their safety must be taken into account."

The court also did not satisfy the request to release Hajiyev from the glass cage and sit next to the lawyers. This was motivated by the fact that there is a "victimized woman" in the hall and Hajiyev can "threaten" her.

The defense also requested to exclude evidence obtained by illegal methods from the case file. In response, the judge stated that this issue would be considered during the examination of evidence.

* Bakhtiar Hajiyev was detained on December 9, 2022 on charges of hooliganism under Articles 221 and 289 (contempt of court) of the Criminal Code.

In July of the same year, he was charged under Articles 192 (illegal entrepreneurship), 193-1 (legalization of proceeds from crime) and 206 (smuggling) of the Criminal Code.

On November 7, Hajiyev was also charged under Article 213.1 of the Criminal Code (tax evasion, unemployment insurance payments, compulsory medical and social insurance).

All the charges are fabricated. Bakhtiar Hajiyev is convinced that the reason for the arrest and charges is the criticism of the authorities. Human rights activists recognized him as a political prisoner.