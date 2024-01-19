The Court of Appeal did not release journalist Elnara Gasimova

On January 19, the Baku Court of Appeal considered a complaint against the arrest of Elnara Gasimova, a journalist of the online publication “Abzas Media.” The investigation opposed the release of the girl, arguing that she could hide, lawyer Aisha Abdel Gadir told Turan. However, the defense pointed out the inconsistency of these allegations, since Gasimova appeared at the investigation twice on the first call. Nevertheless, the court dismissed the complaint.

*Elnara Gasimova was detained on January 13 on charges of smuggling by prior agreement of persons (Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code). On January 15, the court chose a preventive measure against her, arrest for a period of 3 months. She became the sixth journalist and media worker involved in the “Abzas Media” case.