The Court of Appeal did not release journalist Elnara Gasimova
On January 19, the Baku Court of Appeal considered a complaint against the arrest of Elnara Gasimova, a journalist of the online publication “Abzas Media.” The investigation opposed the release of the girl, arguing that she could hide, lawyer Aisha Abdel Gadir told Turan. However, the defense pointed out the inconsistency of these allegations, since Gasimova appeared at the investigation twice on the first call. Nevertheless, the court dismissed the complaint.
*Elnara Gasimova was detained on January 13 on charges of smuggling by prior agreement of persons (Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code). On January 15, the court chose a preventive measure against her, arrest for a period of 3 months. She became the sixth journalist and media worker involved in the “Abzas Media” case.
Politics
- 19 January 2024, 18:06
The trial of public activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev continued in the Baku Serious Crimes Court on January 19. The court dismissed the defense's petition, human rights defender Zafar Akhmedov told reporters. The lawyers asked the court to change the measure of restraint against Hajiyev and transfer him to house arrest. The court refused to do this "under the absurd pretext that there are unsolicited witnesses, and their safety must be taken into account."
- 19 January 2024, 17:09
Head of State Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to the "Rules of State Control over Children's Rights". According to the decree, the Ministry of Internal Affairs must ensure the identification of persons involved in the involvement of children in pornography and take measures provided for by law.
- 19 January 2024, 16:37
On January 19, the Baku Court of Appeal rejected the complaint of investigative journalist Hafiz Babala against the refusal to transfer him to house arrest. According to lawyer Rasul Jafarov, at the meeting Babaly repeated that the charges of smuggling and criminal prosecution against him are related to his journalistic investigations.
- 19 January 2024, 16:23
Ilgar Mammadov, Chairman of the Republican Alternative (REAL) party, commented on the arrest of the personal bank accounts of Mehriban Rahimli, adviser to the Marshall Fund for Azerbaijan.
