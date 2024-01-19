The Ministry of Internal Affairs received new powers to protect the rights of children

Head of State Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to the "Rules of State Control over Children's Rights". According to the decree, the Ministry of Internal Affairs must ensure the identification of persons involved in the involvement of children in pornography and take measures provided for by law.

The powers of the Commissions for the Protection of the Rights and Interests of children have also been increased. From now on, they will be able to take measures to protect the rights and interests of children who are victims of sexual exploitation or sexual violence.