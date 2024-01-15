The election campaign for the early presidential elections has started in Azerbaijan

On January 15, pre–election campaigning for the early presidential elections began in Azerbaijan, and will end at 08:00 on February 6, a day before the vote.

Today, the Central Election Commission held a draw for free airtime provided to candidates on Public TV and Radio. During the airtime, candidates can speak in a debate format 3 times a week for an hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

On Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, candidates will also be able to speak in a debate format on Public Radio. At a time, each candidate will have an airtime of 8 minutes and 57 seconds. The candidates can use it all at once or in parts during the debate. According to the results of the draw, the candidates will speak in the following sequence:

1 Zahid Oruj (Head of the Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights, Head of the Center for Social Research, self-nominated),

2. Fazil Mustafa (head of the “Great Creation” Party);

3 Ilham Aliyev (Chairman of the “Yeni Azerbaijan” Party, acting head of state);

4 Elshad Musayev (Chairman of the “Great Azerbaijan” Party);

5. Gudrat Hasanguliyev (Chairman of the “United Azerbaijan Popular Front” Party);

6. Razi Nurullayev (Chairman of the “National Front” Party);

7 Fuad Aliyev (former head of the “Liberal Democratic” Party, self-nominated).

In addition to free airing on Public TV, candidates may have the opportunity to get time to campaign on a paid basis.

Three TV channels – ATV, REAL TV and Xazar TV - are also ready to provide airtime to candidates on commercial terms.

In total, 44 media outlets are ready to post campaign materials of candidates. In addition, candidates can meet directly with voters. For this purpose, 278 places have been allocated throughout the country, including 139 outdoor areas and 139 enclosed spaces. Candidates' printed materials can be posted on stands installed in crowded places.