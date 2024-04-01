The EU Special Representative welcomes the report of the EU observation mission
EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar welcomed the message from the EU Monitoring Mission (EUmA) that there is no "unusual" military activity on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan.
"It is good to receive confirmation from the EU Monitoring Mission that there are no unusual military movements. This is exactly the purpose of the mission: ensure greater transparency and build trust. The mission is still open for closer cooperation with the Azerbaijani authorities," Klaar wrote on his account on the “X” platform.
In turn, the EU Mission published the following message on March 31: “EUmA has been patrolling the AM-AZ border all day, everything is calm and no unusual movements are observed. “EUmA” wishes everyone a peaceful Easter!”
It should be recalled that early in the morning of March 31, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on the active movement of Armenian military equipment and manpower along the border with Azerbaijan, placing responsibility on the Armenian authorities for the consequences of possible provocations on the border.
The United States is 'concerned' with the destabilizing actions of Russia all around the region, State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Miller told TURAN's Washington correspondent during Monday briefing when asked about the latest reports linking Russian intelligence to mysterious so-called "Havana Syndrome" symptoms experienced by U.S. diplomats abroad, including in Tbilisi.
- 2 April 2024, 11:00
The United States on Monday condemned the latest extension of RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva’s pretrial detention after a court in Kazan ordered her to remain in custody until June, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
On April 1, from 22:00 to 22:20, units of the Armenian armed forces fired intermittently from small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the settlements of Hyderabad, Sadarak district of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and Bichenak, Shahbuz district.
The United States believes that the only way to ensure a sustainable peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is at the negotiating table, the State Department said on Monday, adding that it will continue to encourage the creation of conditions for a just and dignified peace in the region, where the rights of all are respected, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
