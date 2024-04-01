Azerbaijan is stepping up reconstruction efforts in Khankendi city, Agdere and Khojaly districts

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree establishing a "Reconstruction, construction and Management Service" in the cities of Khankendi, Agdar and Khojaly district.

The Decree defines the mandate and structure of the Service in the direction of solving such important issues as housing, infrastructure and utilities. With an initial capital of 500,000 manats, financed from the state budget of Azerbaijan, the Service should begin to carry out a multifaceted mission aimed at updating urban landscapes and improving the living conditions of residents.

The main tasks of the Service consist of two parts: preservation and maintenance of the existing housing stock and assistance in the construction of new residential buildings, both apartment complexes and individual houses. In addition, the Service will play a key role in promoting green initiatives and expanding activities related to housing and communal services management, thereby contributing to the creation of a more sustainable and dynamic urban environment.

It is noteworthy that the activities of the Service will be controlled by a Supervisory Board consisting of five people. The responsibilities of this governing body will include strategic leadership, ensuring effective project implementation and maintaining transparency and accountability in all endeavors.