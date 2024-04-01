Aghdam-Khankendi Road
Azerbaijan is stepping up reconstruction efforts in Khankendi city, Agdere and Khojaly districts
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree establishing a "Reconstruction, construction and Management Service" in the cities of Khankendi, Agdar and Khojaly district.
The Decree defines the mandate and structure of the Service in the direction of solving such important issues as housing, infrastructure and utilities. With an initial capital of 500,000 manats, financed from the state budget of Azerbaijan, the Service should begin to carry out a multifaceted mission aimed at updating urban landscapes and improving the living conditions of residents.
The main tasks of the Service consist of two parts: preservation and maintenance of the existing housing stock and assistance in the construction of new residential buildings, both apartment complexes and individual houses. In addition, the Service will play a key role in promoting green initiatives and expanding activities related to housing and communal services management, thereby contributing to the creation of a more sustainable and dynamic urban environment.
It is noteworthy that the activities of the Service will be controlled by a Supervisory Board consisting of five people. The responsibilities of this governing body will include strategic leadership, ensuring effective project implementation and maintaining transparency and accountability in all endeavors.
Economics
In a significant of bilateral relations, the governments of Azerbaijan and Romania convened for the 8th meeting of the joint commission on trade and economic relations and scientific and technical cooperation in Baku on Monday, April 1. The meeting underscored the growing partnership between the two nations, culminating in the signing of the final protocol by Sahil Babayev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, and Sebastian Ioan Burduja, Romania's Minister of Energy.
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov recently engaged in discussions with representatives from Turkish conglomerates Koç Holding and Aksoy Holding, underscoring the ongoing efforts to bolster economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey.
The number of recipients of targeted social assistance in Azerbaijan has witnessed a noticeable decline, raising questions about the efficacy and accessibility of social welfare programs in the country. According to data from the State Statistics Committee, the total number of recipients by the end of 2023 stood at 64 thousand families or 272 thousand 300 Azerbaijani citizens. This figure represents a significant decrease of 18.5 thousand people compared to the previous year, indicating a downward trend in social assistance distribution.
- 29 March 2024, 16:55
In an effort to stimulate agricultural growth and promote cooperation, the Agency for Agricultural Credit and Development, together with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), organized the III Forum on Agribusiness Development in Guba. Bringing together a wide range of stakeholders, the forum served as a platform for exchanging views, discussing problems and exploring opportunities in the agricultural sector.
