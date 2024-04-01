    • flag_AZ
Head of the Turkish Defense Industry Committee arrives in Baku

Head of the Turkish Defense Industry Committee arrives in Baku

Head of the Turkish Defense Industry Committee arrives in Baku

On Monday, the chairman of the Turkish Defense Industry Committee, Haluk Gergun, arrived in Baku. He is expected to hold talks on the development of bilateral cooperation in the field of defense industry.

Politics

